K9 finds meth concealed in religious paintings at CVG

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 team intercepted smuggled narcotics in eight religious paintings at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on March 6.
The paintings contained approximately nine pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $16,720.
K9 Kajo was working incoming freights from Mexico when he alerted to a shipment manifested as “decorative paintings.” The package was destined to a private residence in Houston.
Officers inspected the frames and found a cavity behind the backs of the paintings. They contained packets of white powder, which tested positive for meth, CBP said.
“Our canine partners and their handlers are some of CBP’s most valuable resources,” CBP Cleveland Area Port Director Eugene Matho said in a news release. “They are often our last line of defense, and because of their skill and dedication these dangerous drugs are not on our streets.”
