Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Proposal fails on path forcing out Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Negotiations fell apart among Republican legislators on a proposal that could have forced Indiana’s attorney general from office if his law license is suspended over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women. The House and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb backed a proposal that would’ve prohibited anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general. The proposal died as this year’s legislative session ended late Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits a decision from the state Supreme Court on whether he’ll face any punishment. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says senators weren’t protecting Hill but were worried about interfering in the election process.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers have endorsed blocking Indiana cities from regulating rental properties, a move that opponents argue threatens existing local protections for tenants and would tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords. The state Senate and House both voted in favor of it Wednesday as lawmakers reached the end of this year’s legislative session. Republican leaders argue that tenant-landlord regulations should be uniform statewide, but tenant advocates maintain the proposal would be unfair to the some 2 million Indiana residents living in rental housing.
TEEN SIBLINGS SLAIN
16-year-old pleads guilty to killing siblings, gets 40 years
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis teenager charged as an adult has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the August shooting deaths of two siblings. Lometreus Sanders was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison followed by five years of supervision by the Indiana Department of Corrections. The 16-year-old Sanders was charged in the deaths of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson, at their home in an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ east side. According to prosecutors, Sanders went to the teens’ home to meet with Ashlynn with whom he had been communicating. While at the home, a struggle occurred and Sanders shot and killed the pair.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
5 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, state now has 11 cases
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say five more people in Indiana have been sickened by the coronavirus, including three in the same suburban Indianapolis county, boosting the state's tally to 11 cases. The state Department of Health said Wednesday that Johnson County, just south of Indianapolis, has three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — and north-central Indiana's Howard County has one. A fifth new case of COVID-19 was announced Wednesday afternoon by health officials in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County. That case involves an adult male who is now quarantined at his home and was tested by a private outpatient clinic.
ARSON-TEEN SENTENCED
Girl, 13, sent to prison for arson, attempted murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 13-year-old Northwest Indiana girl has been sentenced to an Indiana Department of Correction juvenile facility after admitting to charges of attempted murder and arson. The girl learned her punishment Tuesday for the Jan. 8 fire near West Lafayette. A family was inside the home but escaped safely. Fire officials said the home was a total loss. Police said the suspected motive was a dispute between the girl and and another girl who lived at the home. The two girls attend the same school and live near each other.
2000 KILLING-ARREST
DNA under victim's nails leads to arrest in 2000 killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a northern Indiana man has been charged in the 2000 killing of a man found dead in an Indianapolis hotel room after his DNA matched DNA found beneath the victim’s fingernails. Fifty-four-year-old William O. Swain of Elkhart was charged last week with murder, felony murder and criminal deviate conduct in the October 2000 killing of 38-year-old Arthur McPhaul. After he was found fatally strangled in a hotel room, investigators retrieved DNA from under McPhaul’s fingernails, but were unable to find a match. Swain was arrested after his DNA was entered into a database in 2018 and matched the DNA found under McPhaul's fingernails.
CHILDREN KILLED-INDIANA
NTSB to meet on cause of crash that killed 3 siblings
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a meeting next month to determine the probable cause of the 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to reach their stopped school bus. The agency announced Tuesday that the April 7 meeting will investigate the Oct. 30, 2018, crash involving a pickup truck on two-lane Indiana 25 in Rochester. The crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. A fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness. She's appealing her conviction.
