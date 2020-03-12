Man arrested in connection to shooting of 12-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting that hospitalized a 12-year-old girl with serious injuries earlier this month, Cincinnati Police say.
Devon Brown was arrested on six counts of felonious assault for his role in the March 3 shooting in Price Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police say Brown was the driver of a white Dodge Caliber used in the shooting.
Police say the people in the car fired at least 30 shots into the home on Hawthorne Avenue.
The 12-year-old’s mother says one bullet hit her daughter in the side/flank area and caused injuries to her small intestines, spleen, colon, stomach and left kidney, and came out slightly below her heart cavity.
Police also say they’re trying to figure out who might have been the intended target.
Call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.
