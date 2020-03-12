Miami University conference attendees asked to stay home as precaution

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Health Department has asked members of the Miami University community who attended a recent conference to stay home, according to a university spokesperson.
Carole Johnson says an attendee at the conference, who is not from Miami University, later tested positive for COVID-19.
None of the Miami conference attendees are under investigation or being tested for the virus, Johnson said.
They are being asked to stay home as a precaution.
Johnson says some of them have opted to go home since Miami has moved to remote learning.
