MLS suspends season due to coronavirus concerns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Concerns surrounding the coronavirus has caused MLS to suspend its season for 30 days, the league says.
MLS announced on Thursday they will be suspending match play for the next 30 days, according to the league’s official statement.
“At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events,” the statement reads.
FC Cincinnati was scheduled to play in their home opener this Saturday.
FCC officials said specific operations have been affected by the suspension:
- FC Cincinnati Academy operations – including training and games – will be altered based on guidance provided from U.S. Soccer and MLS
- FC Cincinnati Foundation “Served by the Pros” charitable event on March 22 will be rescheduled
- All scheduled player appearances will be canceled
- The club’s MLS WORKS Greener Goals service projects on April 8 and April 14 will be rescheduled to later dates
- The FC Cincinnati Downtown Shop’s hours of operations will be adjusted
“We need to thank our fans and our partners for their patience and continued support while this situation has evolved. We built our club on core values that center on supporting our community and families, and we believe this is absolutely the correct public health approach to help prevent the dangerous transmission of COVID-19 through community spread.
As we noted yesterday, we support Ohio Governor DeWine and his strong stance on limiting mass gatherings. We strongly support the league’s stance to temporarily halt the season as a precaution, and have been working for several days to get to, and prepare for, this outcome. This is an unprecedented situation, and we look forward to further guidance from MLS, public health officials and government officials as we plot the near future.
We want the opportunity to have a full final season at Nippert Stadium where the exciting experience and vibrant atmosphere of our supporters have created a lasting image over the last four years. But before that happens, the health and safety of our entire community – including our fans, staff and players – are of the utmost importance," FCC President Jeff Berding said in a statement.
The NBA decided to suspend its season on Wednesday after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.
Fellow Jazz teammate and NBA star Donovan Mitchell was also confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.