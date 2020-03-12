Northwest Local Schools closing for coronavirus preparations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northwest Local Schools will be closing next week for coronavirus preparations, the district announced Thursday.
Schools will be closed on March 16 and March 17.
“Our District staff is working diligently to take any and all precautions concerning any potential COVID-19 occurrences. At this time, our District does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus; however, we were informed this morning, March 12, by a county Health Department, that one staff member at Northwest High School has been tested and has self-quarantined. We are awaiting the results of this test,” the district said.
According to the district, the time will be spent finalizing lesson plans and other necessary action plans for long-term closures, as well as cleaning and disinfecting buildings and buses.
