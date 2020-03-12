OHSAA, KHSAA suspend tournaments

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All Ohio High School Athletic Association says winter tournaments are postponed until further notice.
The OHSAA says this includes boys basketball regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball.
On Tuesday, OHSAA had announced on Tuesday that the tournaments would continue with limited spectators.
The decision was made following a recommendation from Gov. Mike DeWine that indoor sporting events should be held with no spectators aside from parents.
In addition, the KHSAA announced Thursday that the girls’ state tournament is postponed indefinitely effective with the conclusion of game 5.
Next week’s boys’ basketball tournament is also postponed indefinitely.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.