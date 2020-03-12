Owen County Schools close Thursday after employee’s ‘possible exposure to COVID-19’

OWEN COUNTY., Ky. (FOX19) - Owen County Schools are closed Thursday after a school employee’s “possible exposure to COVID-19,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Stafford said on Facebook.
The employee, who doesn’t live in the county, is under self-quarantine for the next two weeks, the post says.
No positive coronavirus tests have been reported in Owen County, Superintendent Dr. Stafford said in the Facebook post.
Daily cleaning and sanitizing procedures will continue throughout the schools, according to the superintendent.
