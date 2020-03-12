Owen County Schools close Thursday after employee’s ‘possible exposure to COVID-19’

Owen County Schools close Thursday after employee’s ‘possible exposure to COVID-19’
The superintendent says the employee does not live in Owen County, where there are still no confirmed coronavirus cases. (Source: CDC)
By Jared Goffinet | March 12, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 11:21 AM

OWEN COUNTY., Ky. (FOX19) - Owen County Schools are closed Thursday after a school employee’s “possible exposure to COVID-19,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Stafford said on Facebook.

The employee, who doesn’t live in the county, is under self-quarantine for the next two weeks, the post says.

Dr. Robert Stafford, Owen County Schools Superintendent, issues statement regarding the school closure for March 12, 2020.

Posted by Owen County Schools on Thursday, March 12, 2020

No positive coronavirus tests have been reported in Owen County, Superintendent Dr. Stafford said in the Facebook post.

[ Full Coronavirus Coverage ]

Daily cleaning and sanitizing procedures will continue throughout the schools, according to the superintendent.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.