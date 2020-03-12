P&G to office workers: Work from home for rest of March

The P&G headquarters in downtown Cincinnati (File)
By Alexander Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer | March 12, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 1:35 PM

CINCINNATI - Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor asked office employees on Thursday – including roughly 10,000 in Cincinnati – to try to work from home for the rest of March in a bid to keep employees safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

“Social distancing is a key practice to contain COVID-19. Therefore, we are asking all NA (North American) employees who are able to do so to collaborate with your managers on a plan to work from home through the end of March,” Taylor said in a letter to employees obtained by The Enquirer.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, for factory and distribution center workers, P&G said it is taking “preventive measures” to keep facilities operating safely “while effectively delivering the business need to serve our consumers and customers.”

