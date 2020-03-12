Preparing the ‘city’s most vulnerable’ for a possible outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - When you talk about the coronavirus, Maslow’s Army founder Sam Landis said you can’t forget about the homeless.
“They are our most vulnerable population and there is a serious health risk out there for them especially the ones living out there in areas that are not meant for human habitation. They are more susceptible to this virus,” Landis said.
There is concern some may not go and get tested or even know much about the virus.
“It’s very important that we help educate them,” Landis said.
A place where the homeless are likely to be in tight proximity of each other and potentially spread the virus are shelters, which is why the CDC issued guidelines for providers.
Some of those include developing or updating emergency operations plan, provide COVID-19 prevention supplies, plan for staff and volunteer absences, identify clients who could be at high risk for complications and plan for higher shelter usage during the outbreak.
“If someone comes to the door and they are sheltering with us and we notice those symptoms we are going to see about transporting them to care,” the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky said.
The Hamilton County coroner said they are also working on a possible plan.
“I have heard especially with the homeless population especially if they are not going to a medical facility to get tested. I have heard some talk about setting up some portable testing sites,” Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.