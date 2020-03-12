Public Library still open but with modifications, cancellations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will remain open but is canceling all events and classes beginning Friday, March 13 through April 3.
According to the library, social distancing measures will begin on Monday, March 16.
“We don’t make these decisions lightly, but out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance from health and state officials, we feel these precautions are necessary for out staff, customers and the community at large,” Paula Brehm-Heeger said.
Beginning immediately:
- All meeting rooms are closed through April 3, 2020
- Customers have been asked to hold on to their checked out physical materials instead of returning them
- Late fines for materials currently checked out are being waived
- Book donations are not being accepted at this time
For updates and more information, visit their website.
