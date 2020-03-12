Reds season pushed back until least April

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds season will not start until at least April 10 following an announcement by MLB to delay the start of the season by two weeks.
Spring training games have also been suspended.
MLB released a statement on Twitter saying they are taking action due to the “national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.”
“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” the statement said.
MLB says it will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.
