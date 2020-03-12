2 sentenced in Snapchat rape case involving unconscious 17-year-old girl

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two of three suspects accused of raping an intoxicated and unconscious 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty in court Thursday.
The rape allegedly occurred at the Mason Inn in April 2019, according to court documents.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told FOX19 NOW in November the men recorded the rape and posted it on Snapchat.
The suspects are Quentin Smith, Alexander Wood and Dominic Cboins, all 18 years old at the time of their arrest, according to police records.
Court documents show Smith and Wood were each initially charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual battery, one count of use of a minor in nude material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
In court on Thursday, Smith pleaded guilty to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He was sentenced to up to three years in prison and must serve at least two years.
Wood pleaded guilty to sexual battery and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
Cboins was initially charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual battery, according to the documents.
He has no court date scheduled.
