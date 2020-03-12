Seton High School students take part in annual day of service

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
Local High School Students dedicated Thursday to serving their community.
Seton High School students spent their day among 24 service sites during their school wide day of service.
Some of the sites they made their way to include Bethany House, which helps to empower homeless and at-risk families.
And Santa Maria Community Services, a Cincinnati-based non-profit which helps Greater Price Hill families attain their educational, financial, and health goals.
Students will also hear from speaker, Nick Jackson who will share stories about the importance of being of service to others.
The day ended with prayer and reflection.
