Source: 911 call-taker fired over handling of call about man who died of stroke

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 911 call-taker has been fired over how she handled a call in January from the neighbor of a stroke victim, a source tells FOX19 NOW.
The call took place Jan. 12 in an apartment building on Groesbeck Road.
Call-taker Sherri Willis spoke to the patient’s neighbor for nearly eight minutes, according to a letter released March 2 from City Manager Patrick Duhaney.
Duhaney says the caller told Willis the patient might not want to answer questions or want help, to which Willis replied, “we can’t force ourselves on him,” and, “if he doesn’t want help, they won’t do anything. He has to want to be helped.”
Eventually the caller hung up, according to Duhaney, after which Willis closed the call without sending first responders.
The next day, another 911 call came from the same apartment building, Duhaney says. The caller indicated the man who had suffered the medical emergency the previous night had died.
Willis was suspended for “serious neglect of duty” and violating “multiple established” procedures, according to Duhaney.
“What took place on the night of Jan. 12 is nothing short of a tragedy,” Duhaney said. “It’s unclear if the individual would have lived or died, but the actions of this call-taker undermined the possibility of a positive outcome in this situation.”
Duhaney added that by 45 seconds into the call, Willis had been provided enough information to send first responders.
