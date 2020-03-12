St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 54th annual Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Parade scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.
According to Jackie Reau with Game Day Communications, she said the cancellation due to health concerns.
“Our committee respects the advice of Mayor Cranley, City Manager Duhaney and other local leaders regarding the health concerns of such an event of our size,” she said in a news release.
The Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Parade has a long-standing tradition of not cancelling or postponing our event but we understand that all good things must come to an end."
Reau thanked the businesses and restaurants of The Banks and said they look forward to working with them again in 2021.
On Wednesday, it was announced the 101st Findlay Market opening day parade had been postponed, according to parade official Kelly Lawson.
Lawson says the parade is postponed and possibly canceled due to the coronavirus.
