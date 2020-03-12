Victims forced to jump from building in Westwood apartment blaze

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fire crews responded to a blaze in Westwood Thursday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp.
Lakamp says crews arrived at a heavy apartment fire in the 2300 block of Montana Avenue to find several victims having jumped out of the building and several others stranded on balconies.
The fire originated in a second floor unit and had spread to the third floor, Lakamp says.
Firefighters proceeded to “knock down” the fire, according to Lakamp, and rescue the stranded victims using ladders going up to the balconies.
Four residents sustained injuries, Lakamp says.
Two children were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and two adults were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
No information was provided on the extent of the injuries.
The fire was contained to the original unit and the unit above it, though all 12 units in the building sustained smoke damage, rendering the building uninhabitable, according to Lakamp.
Red Cross is on its way to the scene to assist the displaced residents.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, though a fire investigator is reportedly at the scene.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.