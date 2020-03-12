ViewRay: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) _ ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.2 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Oakwood Village, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.
The radiation therapy systems maker posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.1 million.
ViewRay expects full-year revenue in the range of $58 million to $95 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.40. A year ago, they were trading at $8.69.
