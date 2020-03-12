WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Director of the Ohio Department of Health Amy Acton will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus and the state’s response.
The news conference will be held at 2 p.m.
According to information released by the Ohio Department of Health Thursday, five people in the state have tested positive for the virus.
Fifty-two people are now being tested for the illness.
The number of potential cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Gov. DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Ohio which he says is, “to protect the well-being of Ohioans from the dangerous effects of COVID-19."
The Ohio Department of Health recommends the following to help prevent the coronavirus:
- Stay home when you are sick
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Get sleep & eat well-balanced meals
- Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)
- Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry your hands
- Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces
- Clean & disinfect “high-touch” surfaces often
- Call before visiting your doctor
