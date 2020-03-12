WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on coronavirus

March 12, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 2:02 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Director of the Ohio Department of Health Amy Acton will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus and the state’s response.

The news conference will be held at 2 p.m.

According to information released by the Ohio Department of Health Thursday, five people in the state have tested positive for the virus.

Fifty-two people are now being tested for the illness.

The number of potential cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Gov. DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Ohio which he says is, “to protect the well-being of Ohioans from the dangerous effects of COVID-19."

The Ohio Department of Health recommends the following to help prevent the coronavirus:

  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick
  • Get sleep & eat well-balanced meals
  • Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)
  • Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry your hands
  • Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces
  • Clean & disinfect “high-touch” surfaces often
  • Call before visiting your doctor

