WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cranley, health and community leaders address preparedness for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor Cranley and the CEOs from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, The Christ Hospital, Bon Secours Mercy Health, UC Health, and TriHealth, along with local leaders from The Health Collaborative, Interact for Health, and Hamilton County, will provide the public with information on the Cincinnati health networks’ preparedness for COVID-19.
They will make recommendations for how individuals should prepare and interact with the health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.
