Beshear confirms new coronavirus cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced that more Kentuckians have tested positive for the coronavirus.
He said one person tested positive at the state lab, three tested positive at UofL and one tested positive at Lab Corp. in Montgomery County.
Beshear said it wasn’t clear if the three UofL results were all new or if they included the two previous positive test results.
So if you’re scoring at home, there are either 14 or 16 patients currently being treated in Kentucky.
“Remember, we expect more positive cases as we go,” Beshear said. “This was never going to be limited to just three counties.”
Beshear said he will provide another update Saturday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.