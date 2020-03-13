11 cases now in KY; Gov. Beshear says 2 week school closures, senior center closures

CINCINNATI (FOX19/WFIE) - Governor Beshear gave another update Friday morning on the COVID-19.
Beshear said 118 people in the state have been tested for coronavirus. There have been 11 confirmed cases.
The confirmed cases are in Harrison, Fayette, and Jefferson Counties.
“We have instructed our school districts to cease in-person classes for two weeks starting Monday,” said Gov. Beshear.
Beshear said superintendents should allow teachers and other staff to work remotely during the closures if possible.
“Any employee out there that can effectively work from home and that works for the business or for the school, they should be allowed to work from home,” he said.
He also said senior centers should be closed, and plans were being put in place for meal deliveries.
Beshear said the commonwealth is working towards getting more coronavirus testing available.
“We have more testing available, had its highest amount yesterday, but we’re nowhere near the amount of testing we want and need,” he said.
Find the latest information on coronavirus in Kentucky by visiting www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
