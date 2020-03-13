Cher postpones Cincinnati concert

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cher concert scheduled at the Heritage Bank Center has been postponed.
The ‘Here We Go Again’ tour was scheduled for April 7.
Nile Rodgers & Chic will be her special guest performers, Heritage Bank Arena says.
The performance has been rescheduled for Sept. 14. Any tickets purchased will be valid for that show.
Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures scheduled for March 19-22 were canceled. Refund information here for Ticketmaster purchasers. Tickets purchased at Heritage Bank Center can be returned directly to the box office.
The season was also suspended for the Cyclones.
