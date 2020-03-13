Cincinnati Museum Center remains open, takes steps to protect guests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Museum Center remains open but is taking additional steps to safeguard guests and staff in response to the coronavirus.
The museum said they will be limiting capacity in each museum to 100 guests at a time and using timed entry to limit capacity to Maya: The Exhibition to 100 guests at a time.
They said Museum Camps will proceed as scheduled.
They are also removing high touchpoint items in the Duke Energy Children’s Museum, Museum of Natural History & Science and Cincinnati History Museum.
“The health and safety of our guests and staff is among our top priorities. We follow an extensive cleaning schedule to maintain a clean environment and to disinfect community items and touchpoints in our facilities daily. As part of our cleaning protocol, we have increased the frequency with which we wash and disinfect high touchpoint areas. We also have hand sanitation stations at all museum entrances, the box office, gift shops and food service stations,” the museum said in a statement.
The Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater will be closed through April 15.
