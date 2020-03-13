Cleveland dermatologist warns about DIY hand sanitizers amid coronavirus scare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There’s been a run on hand sanitizer, with shipments back ordered or hoarded.
And often, there's no sink in sight to wash your hands.
With store shelves empty, wiped out of hand sanitizer, many are turning to DIY recipes.
But what formula should you use? And is it effective?
“If you don’t review it and make sure you’re using something that’s safe, you’re either going to give yourself a rash or a chemical burn, dermatitis, or you’re going to have a product that’s not going to be effective in killing the virus,” said Dr. Greg Delost of Apex Dermatology.
Dr. Delost says it’s important to use a home remedy that’s been reviewed by scientists, chemists and physicians.
He shared this World Healthy Organization-approved recipe with 96 percent ethanol or 99% isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerol or aloe.
He says witch hazel won’t do much of anything as an alcohol substitute, and he doesn’t recommend additives like essential oils.
“The problem is no one knows how much to dilute it to there’s no standardized protocol, in terms of how much of the essential oil you’re to use. If you end up using a concentrated form, it could be just too caustic to the skin,” Dr. Delost.
If you do get your hands on it from the store or get your formulation down…you want to use about a nickles’ worth in your hand and you want to rub it for at least 20 seconds, or as long as you would, as if it were soap.
Delost says if you’re not using proven ingredients, in the proper portions, you may end up with a false sense of security, and sick anyway
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.