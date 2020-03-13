Core Molding Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Friday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.
The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $15.2 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $284.3 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.99. A year ago, they were trading at $7.24.
