Coronavirus closures and cancellations in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Concerns surrounding the potential spread have impacted almost every aspect of our lives. Here is what we know about closures and cancellations in the Tri-State.
Schools and Universities
Colleges in the area that have canceled in-person classes include:
- Cincinnati State - this includes Clifton, Harrison, and Middletown Campuses (March 14-29)
- Miami University (March 11 - April 12)
- Mount St. Joseph (Starting Monday, March 16)
- Ohio University (Through March 30 at least)
- Ohio State University (March 10-31)
- Wright State University (Through March 30 at least)
- Xavier University (March 16 - April 14)
- Northern Kentucky University (Classes to resume March 23)
- University of Dayton (Through at least March 30)
- Art Academy of Cincinnati (Until further notice)
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that children in all K-12 schools - public, private and charter - will have an extended spring break of three weeks starting at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16. Some schools are canceling classes on Friday, March 13 as well. Check with your school for their plan details. The governor’s order does not apply to daycare centers and home-based childcare providers.
Sports
Season suspended for the Reds, FC Cincinnati, Cincinnati Cyclones
Turfway Park to hold Jeff Ruby Steaks and remaining races through March 28 but they will be spectator-free
University of Cincinnati Bearcats Spring Football and Fish Fry event scheduled for April 10 has been canceled
Religious organizations
Crossroads Church is moving all weekend services online starting March 13. Regular services will be available online at crossroads.net. Buildings will also be closed to the public until further notice.
Arts & Entertainment
Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures scheduled for March 19-22 at Heritage Bank Center has been canceled. Refund information here for Ticketmaster purchasers. Tickets purchased at Heritage Bank Center can be returned directly to the box office.
Aronoff Center and Music Hall events will go on as scheduled unless listed otherwise here: cincinnatiarts.org/health-update
All events at the Taft Theatre are postponed through April 5.
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park - all “Destiny of Desire” performances canceled
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati temporarily suspended performances effective immediately
Cincinnati Art Museum is canceling tours, lectures, programs and public events through March 31. The museum will remain open during regular operating hours.
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Pops announced all CSO, Pops, May Festival and Vocal Arts Ensemble performances and events are canceled through at least Sunday, April 5.
Parks & Attractions
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden plans to remain open at this time but will cancel or postpone large events of 100+ people through April 30. This includes such events as Tunes & Blooms and Zootanicals.
Cincinnati Museum Center remains open but The Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater is closed.
Great Parks of Hamilton County has canceled indoor and outdoor programs and events through at least April 5 including reservable areas, indoor play areas, visitor centers, exhibit areas and the Nature Center at the Summit. Outdoor locations including golf courses, parks and preserves, and trails, boating, fishing and camping are open.
Jurrasic Quest at the Duke Energy Convention Center is postponing the event. Purchased tickets will be valid on the new date which will be released on their website.
Three maple syrup festival events set for March 14-15 have been canceled, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, but the parks remain one to the public.
- Hueston Woods State Park
- Indian Lake State Park
- Malabar Farm State Park
Events
The 101st Findlay Market Opening Day Parade has been postponed
The American Heart Association has canceled the Heart Mini Health and Fitness Expo schedule for the weekend of March 22. Details on a virtual event will be released.
The inaugural NKY International Festival scheduled for March 14 has been postponed.
The International Wine Festival is canceling its Charity Auction & Luncheon, Grand Tastings, Education Sessions and Collectors Tasting Room events that were planned for March 13 and 14. Some limited seating events will continue as planned.
Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County
All events and classes canceled from Friday, March 13 through Friday, April 3. In addition, all meeting rooms are closed through April 3. Please hold on to your checked out physical materials instead of returning them. Late fines for materials currently checked out are being waived.
