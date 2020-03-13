CPS announces 7 school closures for Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Seven Cincinnati Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16, according to CPS Communications Officer Frances Russ.
Russ says students and staff for the following schools will not report on Monday:
- Academy of World Languages
- Clark Montessori High School
- Kilgour School
- Oyler School
- Parker Woods Montessori School
- Roberts Academy
- Walnut Hills High School
Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday in response to COVID-19 that children in the state will have an extended spring break of three weeks starting at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16.
