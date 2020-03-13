First positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Greater Cincinnati, UC Health officials say

UC Health is Greater Cincinnati’s leader in emergency preparedness and has been preparing for COVID-19 for several weeks. We have been working with the CDC, the Cincinnati Health Department, EMS, police and fire to closely monitor developments related to COVID-19 and will continue to do so. An internal task force meets daily to discuss patient care, supplies, logistics, emergency management procedures and other necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors and employees, and our community," UC Health said in a news release.