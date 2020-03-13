First positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Greater Cincinnati, UC Health officials say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Four patients have tested positive for COVID-19, UC Health officials announced on Friday.
The patients, initially seen at UC Health’s West Chester Hospital, have been treated and released.
“Our physicians, nurses, caregivers, and staff are continuing to take appropriate precautions to protect all patients and staff in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
UC Health is Greater Cincinnati’s leader in emergency preparedness and has been preparing for COVID-19 for several weeks. We have been working with the CDC, the Cincinnati Health Department, EMS, police and fire to closely monitor developments related to COVID-19 and will continue to do so. An internal task force meets daily to discuss patient care, supplies, logistics, emergency management procedures and other necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors and employees, and our community," UC Health said in a news release.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday in response to COVID-19 that children in the state will have an extended spring break of three weeks starting at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16.
All K-12 schools - public, private and charter are included.
Another big announcement from the governor - mass gatherings, any event with more than 100 people in the same room or single space - have been banned.
On Monday, Gov. DeWine declared a state of emergency in Ohio which he says is, “to protect the well-being of Ohioans from the dangerous effects of COVID-19."
Health officials ask if someone is experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and have experienced some exposure risk factor such as travel or close contact with another sick person, that person call their physician’s office, or the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) before visiting an emergency room or a doctor’s office.
The number of potential cases and the results of testing are regularly updated every weekday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
