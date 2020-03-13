Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — IndyCar and NASCAR will race this weekend without spectators over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Formula One's Australian Grand Prix was called off entirely as auto racing joined other sports affected by the coronavirus. IndyCar is scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Only essential personnel will be permitted to attend. Competitors will also undergo a questionnaire for health screening before entry. NASCAR will race this week at Atlanta and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway under similar restrictions. The NHRA has canceled much of the GatorNationals and IMSA rescheduled the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.