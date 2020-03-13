Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio got in one last run after its season ended. The Bobcats were on the floor warming up to play Akron when the Mid-American Conference basketball tournament was canceled. The MAC was one of several leagues around the country to scrap games as concern grew over the coronavirus pandemic. After learning of the cancellation, the Ohio players stayed on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor and scrimmaged. Ohio coach Jeff Boals said his players were disappointed but understood the magnitude of the situation. It's not known yet if the NCAA Tournament will be held next week. Cleveland is hosting early-round games.