Ky. Gov. Beshear announces 3 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced two new cases of COVID-19 at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. He added a third case by tweet Thursday evening.
The new cases are in Jefferson, Fayette and Harrison County.
Beshear also called on schools across the state to stop in-person classes for two weeks beginning Monday.
“Let me say once again: we’re going to get through this,” Beshear said.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the state has now tested 118 people for novel coronavirus, with 107 of those tests coming back negative and 11 resulting in confirmed cases.
Officials say no one has died from the virus.
Find the latest information on coronavirus in Kentucky by visiting www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
