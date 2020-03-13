Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky governor urges schools to close at least 2 weeks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is recommending that the state's schools close for at least two weeks to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus. His request isn't a mandate but he's strongly urging leaders of K-12 schools to cease in-person classes, starting Monday. His request applies to both public and private schools. High school basketball tournaments have been postponed in Kentucky due to the virus. The girls' state basketball tournament was cut short and next week’s boys’ tournament was postponed indefinitely. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association made the announcement Thursday.
STATE PLANE-GOVERNOR
Auditor calls for more transparency of use of state aircraft
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's auditor is calling for greater transparency on the use of state aircraft by elected officials. Auditor Mike Harmon says most flights taken by the state's former governor lacked documentation on their purpose. Harmon released his report Thursday. He notes that most of those flights were on aircraft operated by state police. Under state law, he says the purpose of those flights doesn't have to be documented. Harmon's report stems from a review of the use of state aircraft by former Gov. Matt Bevin and former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton between January 2016 and September 2019. Bevin and Hampton, both Republicans, left office in December.
APPEALS COURT NOMINEES
Panel announces nominees for appeals court seat
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two attorneys and a judge have been nominated to fill a judicial vacancy on the Kentucky Court of Appeals. The Judicial Nominating Commission announced on Thursday that the nominees are James Richard “Jason” Coltharp Jr. of Paducah, Joe Christopher “Chris” McNeill of Paducah and C. Rene Williams of Dixon. The person chosen will serve on the 1st Appellate District, Division 1, which is composed of 24 counties in western Kentucky. The governor has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to succeed Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected in November to the Supreme Court.
HORSE TRAILER CRASH-AIRPORT
Truck hauling horses crashes into plane, driver injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A truck driver transporting a horse trailer crashed into an airplane at Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport. The driver was hospitalized Thursday and the severity of his injuries weren't immediately released. Airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill says the tractor-trailer hit the side of a Tex Sutton airplane causing the Boeing 727's wing to go through the truck's cab. Caudill says the truck was on the ramp picking up horses that arrived from California. She said two horses on the truck were fine. There were three other people in the back of the truck who weren't injured. Airport operations weren't impacted since horse transports occur away from the terminals.
TEST FEE WAIVERS
Kentucky sees increase in GED testing after fee waiver
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen a spike in the number of people signing up for GED testing after officials announced in January the fees would be waived. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office says there has been an 81% increase in the number of signups for the testing, and a 38% increase in those who have earned a GED diploma. The state's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet allotted $600,000 in funding in January to waive test fees in an effort to eliminate financial barriers to the testing.
LAW SCHOOL PROGRAM
Applications being accepted for new law school program
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Murray State University is accepting applications from students who want to participate in a program that would allow them to earn both a bachelor's degree and a law degree in six years. The students selected would be the first cohort to participate in the partnership between Murray State University and the University of Louisville. UofL’s Brandeis School of Law 3+3 Accelerated Law Program allows Murray State students accepted into the program to make their senior year count as their first year of law school. To be eligible for the accelerated program, Murray State says in a statement that students must meet certain requirements and get approval.