Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO-SCHOOLS
Districts scramble as governor orders schools closed 3 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio districts are scrambling after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered schools closed for three weeks to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect at the end of the day on Monday, though some schools such as Columbus plan to close that day as well. The order covers both public and private schools but not preschools or daycares. The order will be reviewed in April to see if it should be extended. Dr. Amy Acton is director of the Ohio Department of Health. She said making this hard decision will help decrease the disease's duration.
INFANT DEATH-CLERGYMAN CHARGED
$1M bail set for clergyman charged in baby's shaking death
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a clergyman charged in the death of his 6-month-old niece. The Rev. Ronnie Nelson Jr., of Toledo, is charged with aggravated murder. He didn't speak during a brief hearing held Thursday in Toledo Municipal Court, and a preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for March 19. Authorities say Nelson shook and seriously injured Ava Pope while babysitting her at her family's unit in the Willowbrook Place mobile home park. She was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day. An autopsy determined she died of abusive head trauma.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO-HOUSE 1
2 female Democrats vie to take on 12-term GOP incumbent
CINCINNATI (AP) — Some years, Democrats have struggled to field a viable candidate in Ohio's 1st U.S. House district. But this year, they have two. A career health-care advocate and a veteran Air Force pilot have shown the ability to raise money and attract supporters as they prepare to clash in the state's March 17 primary for the nomination to challenge 12-term Republican incumbent Steve Chabot of Cincinnati in November. The winner still faces an uphill battle, after a court battle to have the 1st and other Ohio districts thrown out because of partisan gerrymandering stalled last year at the U.S. Supreme Court.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor orders every school in Ohio to close for 3 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered every K-12 school in Ohio to close for three weeks beginning at day's end Monday. The governor says the move is necessary to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine on Thursday acknowledged the hardships and disruptions that the order will create but said it's necessary to help Ohio through the current crisis. The announcement came as Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order restricting mass gatherings over 100 people. The ban is not absolute and exempts airports, workplaces, restaurants, religious gatherings, weddings and funerals and other events. The state now has five confirmed cases.
CINCINNATI COUNCILWOMAN INDICTED
Ex-Cincinnati councilwoman indicted on wire fraud charges
CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Cincinnati city councilwoman has been indicted on wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion charges. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that court documents show Tamaya Dennard allegedly attempted to trade votes for money between August and December 2019. A grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati announced the indictment Wednesday. Prosecutors say Dennard asked an attorney for between $10,000 and $15,000 for personal expenses. Dennard was arrested on Feb. 25 and resigned from the council on March 2. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years on each wire fraud charge and 10 years on each bribery and attempted extortion charge.
AP-BKC-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OHIO'S-LAST-RUN
Ohio players get in one last run after MAC tourney canceled
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio got in one last run after its season ended. The Bobcats were on the floor warming up to play Akron when the Mid-American Conference basketball tournament was canceled. The MAC was one of several leagues around the country to scrap games as concern grew over the coronavirus pandemic. After learning of the cancellation, the Ohio players stayed on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor and scrimmaged. Ohio coach Jeff Boals said his players were disappointed but understood the magnitude of the situation. It's not known yet if the NCAA Tournament will be held next week. Cleveland is hosting early-round games.
BC-US-OPIOID LAWSUITS-OHIO
Ohio officials agree on plan to split any opioid settlements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio governor and attorney general say local governments representing most of the state's population have signed onto a plan for dividing any future money from drug companies being sued over the toll of opioids. It's the first state in the country to have such a plan. But so far, no settlement that would apply has been finalized. Under the plan, more than half of the funds would go to a foundation that would allocate money to address the state's addiction and overdose crisis. Thirty percent would go to local governments and 15% to the state to use for addiction prevention and treatment.
AP-BKC-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NCAA-TOURNAMENT
NCAA tournaments are on _ for now _ but mostly without fans
NCAA Division I basketball tournaments are on for now, but the games won't be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. NCAA President Mark Emmert says the men's and women's tournaments will be conducted with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. All the major conferences followed the NCAA's lead at their tournaments, but hours after the NCAA's announcement the NBA suspended its season. NCAA is looking to move the men's Final Four out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to a smaller venue, but the NBA's decision could lead the NCAA to consider more drastic measures.
OFFICER SHOOTS ROBBERY SUSPECT
Cops: Toledo officer shoots, wounds armed robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a Toledo police officer. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after a man called 911 to report that a man armed with a handgun had just robbed him at a convenience store. An officer who responded to the store soon saw a man who fit the suspect's description running in a parking lot across the street. The officer then confronted the man there and soon fired multiple shots, striking the suspect at least once. It wasn't clear where the suspect was shot or if he fired his weapons,
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio confirms 4th coronavirus case, to restrict gatherings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is confirming a fourth coronavirus case and says numbers are expected to grow. The state says the male patient from Stark County in northeastern Ohio is in his 50s and is currently hospitalized. The patient has not traveled recently and didn't have contact with anyone else with coronavirus. Dr. Amy Acton is director of the Ohio Health Department. She says the nature of the new case means the virus has spread across Ohio. Acton on Wednesday ordered nursing home visits restricted to one person per day per resident. Gov. Mike DeWine said he'll issue an order soon restricting mass gatherings.