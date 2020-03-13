Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio governor and attorney general say local governments representing most of the state's population have signed onto a plan for dividing any future money from drug companies being sued over the toll of opioids. It's the first state in the country to have such a plan. But so far, no settlement that would apply has been finalized. Under the plan, more than half of the funds would go to a foundation that would allocate money to address the state's addiction and overdose crisis. Thirty percent would go to local governments and 15% to the state to use for addiction prevention and treatment.