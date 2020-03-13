Local company has unique way to help businesses disinfect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local company is using a unique device for infection control.
Think of a bug bomb, but instead of killing bugs, it kills germs and bacteria.
Safety Net has been using the so-called halo fogger for decades. But in times like this, they see an increase in business.
“The phone’s ringing off the hook!” Safety Net President and CEO Ron Romano said. “As soon as we put the phone down, we get another call.”
Safety Net provides infection control and prevention to businesses like hospitals, restaurants, churches and gyms.
Romano says he’s been busy in light of the novel coronavirus.
“People have questions, they’re scared, they want to know the best things to use,” says Romano.
The halo fogger can be used to disinfect a large room in the same way a bug bomb is used in your home.
Romano says the thing a lot of people don’t realize is that most disinfectants require a certain wet time to work. He says it usually varies from two to four minutes of continuous time.
The halo fogger uses a solution that needs to be wet for two minutes before it will disinfect a room or surface and kill the virus.
Safety Net also has a mobile unit that uses an electrostatic spray gun to help the disinfectant cling to any surface.
The spray gun is relatively new and was developed after the Ebola Virus several years ago.
“In hospital rooms, it’s impossible to get up and clean the ceiling and all the other areas,” Romano said. “You really need something that is going to spray on and get to those areas.”
Romano says the coronavirus is getting people to think about infection control in a different way.
“People that were taking time, before when we would talk to them and try to get them to disinfect properly in their places, now all of a sudden it’s an emergency,” Romano explained. “They want to do it yesterday.”
