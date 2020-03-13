Miami cancels in-person classes for rest of semester

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami University has canceled the remainder of in-person classes for the rest of the semester, according to President Gregory Crawford.
The remainder of the semester will be completed through remote instruction.
“We do not believe a return to our campuses for face-to-face instruction by April 13 is possible,” Crawford said.
Details about refunds of room and board for students who leave campus by March 27 will be released next week.
Additional information about housing is forthcoming.
President Crawford says the university is continuing to evaluate the situation in regard to May Commencement which is scheduled for the 15th.
Crawford says when sufficient information is available a decision will be made public.
