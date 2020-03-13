Officers taken to UCMC after being headbutted, hit by van during arrest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati Police Department officers were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after police say a man headbutted and punched them.
CPD officers were on scene around 11:45 a.m. helping Elmwood police find a person involved in a chase and crash on Spring Grove Avenue.
Police say 27-year-old Ronald Williams, who was not part of the crash investigation, ran up to an officer and punched him in the face.
After Williams hit the officer, CPD says he ran to a Kroger parking lot and tried getting into a van filled with people.
While one of the officers tried to get Williams away from the vehicle, the driver of the van took off; causing the officer to hit head on the van, police say.
CPD says Williams was taken into custody finally after a taser was used.
Williams headbutted one of the officers while they were placing him under arrest, CPD says.
Williams is facing two counts of assault on a police officer, aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.
CPD says the officer, who was hit by the van, and the officer Williams headbutted were taken to UCMC.
