A pleasant Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -For the most part the rain has moved out and skies are beginning to clear.
We are currently sitting in the upper 50’s and this will most likely be our daytime high temp.
Temps will fall into the 40’s and rebound into the low 50’s later today under partly cloudy skies.
An area of low pressure along the Gulf coast will provide a chance of rain tonight and through the day Saturday.
High temps Saturday will only manage mid 40’s.
Sunshine returns for Sunday and into the beginning of the upcoming week with temps warming into the low 60’s by Wednesday.
