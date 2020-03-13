41 Cincinnati, Hamilton County public library locations closing Friday due to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All 41 libraries part of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will close starting Friday at 6 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to library leaders.
A worker in the Library’s Distribution Center is under a voluntary self-quarantine but there are no confirmed coronavirus cases amongst library staff, the news release says.
Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County says any customer that has material currently checked out will receive extended due dates because of the closure.
Library leaders say they will reassess the closures each week to decide on a reopening date.
The library says all events and classes are canceled through April 3. The meeting room will also be closed through April 3.
This closure will not impact any library that is a designated polling location for Tuesday, March 17, the news release says.
