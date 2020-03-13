WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, Ohio Dept. of Health to give update on coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Governor DeWine is giving an update on the coronavirus in the state at 2 p.m. Friday.
The first positive cases of coronavirus in Butler County were confirmed by University of Cincinnati Health officials just a few hours before the governor’s press conference.
Gov. DeWine announced Thursday in response to COVID-19 that children in the state will have an extended spring break of three weeks starting at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16.
Another big announcement from the governor - mass gatherings, any event with more than 100 people in the same room or single space - have been banned.
