Cincinnati Children’s: Employee of ‘key partner organization’ tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center confirmed Friday night that an employee of a “key partner organization” has tested positive for COVID-19.
Spokesperson Shannon Kettler says the hospital immediately reached out to Butler County General Health District to determine which staff, patients and family members may be at risk.
Staff who have come into close contact with the employee are quarantined at home, Kettler said.
Patients and families have been notified as well.
“Butler County General Health District is now in charge of the situation and we are working closely with them to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and staff,” Kettler wrote in a press release.
She went on to say that the hospital cannot provide any further information due to patient and employee privacy laws.
