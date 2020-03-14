Cincinnati Zoo to close as precaution against coronavirus spread

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens will close to the public beginning Sunday, zoo officials announced Saturday evening in a release.
The zoo will remain closed until further notice. Updates will be posted here.
There are no known cases of exposure to coronavirus at the zoo, the release says, and the closure is related to the health and safety of staff, volunteers, guests, the community and the zoo’s animals.
“We know you have concerns about our staff and animals and want to reassure you that our animal team will continue to provide excellent care for our animals,” Director Thane Maynard said. “We have a surplus of food and essential medical supplies, so we can take care of them while we’re closed.”
The zoo also announced Home Safari Facebook Live sessions will be offered weekdays beginning Monday at 3 p.m. to keep loyal members and the community connected to their favorite animals while the zoo is closed. Sessions will highlight an animal and provide an activity you can do at home.
The first Home Safari will feature Fiona.
If you have purchased tickets or registered for a program on dates the zoo is closed, the zoo says you will receive an email with your options.
“Our community has always been supportive of the zoo, through thick and thin,” Maynard said. “And with that support, we will get through this.”
