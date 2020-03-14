A dry Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As we head overnight into Sunday, the rain and rain/snow will come to an end giving way to partly cloudy skies.
Temps on Sunday will be limited to the mid-40′s.
Clouds will be hard to break on both Monday and Tuesday, but temps both days will climb back into the mid-50′s.
Rain returns Wednesday afternoon as strong low pressure develops to the southwest.
Expect showers Thursday with high temps in the mid 60′s.
Rain and thunder on Friday will give way to a cloudy and cooler Saturday.
