Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he’s leaving the decision on whether schools should be closed to local leaders, even as his top health official acknowledged uncertainty over how widespread the coronavirus is in the state. Dozens of school districts have closed for at least two weeks, and the Indiana high school boys basketball tourney was called off Friday. Gov. Eric Holcomb is warning people to take precautions seriously to slow the spread of the virus. Indiana has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 illness. But State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says Indiana is probably actually close to the 1% statewide infection rate estimated by Ohio’s state health director, amounting to about 70,000 people.