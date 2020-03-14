Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Canceled classes, voting with Q-tips: Virus concerns grow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cancellations and closings are sweeping across Ohio as coronavirus concerns grow with 13 confirmed cases. Parents are scrambling to make arrangements after the governor ordered schools closed for three weeks. Ohio State University canceled all in-person classes for the rest of the semester and ordered dorms vacated within two weeks. Ohio's Roman Catholic bishops exempted parishioners from Mass for the next three weekends. Libraries across Ohio closing beginning this weekend. Akron Children's Hospital is limiting visitors to two a day per patient. Stark County ordered more than 118,000 Q-tips to allow voters to tap their selections with them.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-PRIMARIES
Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elections officials in the four states holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. They say they are confident voters will be able to safely cast their ballots on Tuesday. They have been scrambling to recruit replacements for poll workers who are dropping out over fears of contracting the virus, providing cotton swabs for voters to use on touchscreen machines and extending absentee voting deadlines. Only one state, Louisiana, announced plans to postpone its primary, which was scheduled for early April.
ELECTION 2020-STATE SENATE
Campaign tactics abound in mid-Ohio state Senate primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican primary for a state Senate district in north central Ohio has featured a string of dramatic campaign tactics, including lawsuits and secret recordings. State Rep. Bill Reineke, a car dealer from Tiffin, faces off against Marysville businesswoman Melissa Ackison for Ohio's 26th Senate District on Tuesday. This is Ackison's second time trying to parlay a 2017 visit to President Donald Trump's White House for an anti-Obamacare event into her first political office. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2018. It's also the second consecutive challenge for Reineke that's been spirited. He faced a female Trump accuser in 2018.
FATAL AKRON FIRE
Man testifies about escaping fatal Ohio fire that killed 2
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man who escaped from an Ohio home where two people died in an arson fire testified the man charged with setting the blaze had been arguing with one of the victims. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Thomas Hugley testified Thursday in Akron that he didn't see 60-year-old Stanley Ford set the fire. Ford faces capital murder charges for the couple's deaths in April 2016 and a 2017 arson fire that killed seven people, including five children. Prosecutors say Ford targeted neighbors because he was angry with them. Ford has maintained his innocence.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MEALS
Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America's poorest children don't go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.
DAYTON-DREAM DENIED
Dream denied: Virus dashes Dayton's magical hoops season
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has abruptly roused the University of Dayton from its dream of a basketball season. The 29-2 Flyers were rolling into tournament play on a 20-game winning streak that had lifted spirits in an Ohio city battered in the past year by violent deaths and devastation. The NCAA decision to cancel March Madness ended hopes for the small Roman Catholic school’s first Final Four appearance in 53 years. Dayton athletic officials offered thoughts and prayers for victims of the virus, and hopes that the cancellations will help slow its spread. Coach Anthony Grant put it this way: “This is bigger than basketball.”
TWO WOMEN STABBED
Ohio man sought in double stabbing caught in New Jersey
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of stabbing two women while they slept in an Ohio home this week was captured Friday in New Jersey. Toledo police say 36-year-old Noel Soto faces two counts of felonious assault. They will seek to have him extradited to Ohio, and it wasn't known if the Toledo man has retained an attorney. Soto stabbed the two women at a Toledo home on Tuesday and then fled the scene, authorities said. The woman were treated at a hospital and are expected to fully recover. A motibe for the attack has not been disclosed.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO-HOUSE 3
Progressive challenger seeks to unseat Ohio congresswoman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four-term U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty is facing one of her stiffest challenges on Tuesday from a political newcomer positioned at the party's far left. The Democrat representing Ohio's 3rd Congressional District faces 36-year-old Morgan Harper. Harper is a Stanford-educated attorney whose life began in foster care. She backs the Green New Deal, reparations for African Americans, universal child care and tuition-free public college. The 70-year-old Beatty is a former state lawmaker, professor and university vice president. She is vastly outspending Harper and relying on her record and her deep roots in Columbus and state Democratic politics to give her the edge.
INFANT DEATH-CLERGYMAN CHARGED
$1M bail set for clergyman charged in baby's shaking death
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a clergyman charged in the death of his 6-month-old niece. The Rev. Ronnie Nelson Jr., of Toledo, is charged with aggravated murder. He didn't speak during a brief hearing held Thursday in Toledo Municipal Court, and a preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for March 19. Authorities say Nelson shook and seriously injured Ava Pope while babysitting her at her family's unit in the Willowbrook Place mobile home park. She was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day. An autopsy determined she died of abusive head trauma.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH SERVICES
Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus. Measures include canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and easing age-old requirements of their faiths. For Roman Catholics, attendance at Mass is considered a sacred obligation. But bishops in many dioceses are canceling all public worship services for at least two weeks. Comparably strong measures are being taken by leaders of their faiths, ranging from rabbis in New Jersey to Episcopal and Methodist bishops in North Carolina. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it is halting all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide.