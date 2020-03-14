JACK Casino closes after being told to comply with Gov. DeWine’s order limiting large gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission instructed Ohio’s casinos, including JACK Casino Cincinnati, to immediately comply with an order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine barring gatherings of more than 100 people due to COVID-19.
Each casino was told to be in compliance by midnight and submit to the commission their plans to maintain compliance.
JACK Casino Cincinnati released the following statement late Friday night:
"Although JACK Casino Cincinnati has no reports of presumptive or positive cases of coronavirus/COVID-10, in compliance with the requirements of the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-01-D and the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), regulators of Ohio’s four casinos, we will temporarily be closed effective midnight tonight due to growing concerns around the coronavirus/COVID-19.
“Our highest priority is always the health and safety of our team members and guests. We have implemented a number of measures to help provide a safe and comfortable environment to our guests and team members, including enhanced cleaning protocols by our team members who have worked diligently around the clock sanitizing all surfaces throughout the complex. We are also in the process of communicating with guests and team members and introducing enhanced team member benefits during this time of temporary closure.”
Belterra Park Cincinnati says they will close at midnight Friday. The closure will impact both the casino floor and all restaurants. They do not have a reopening date at this time.
Miami Valley Gaming tweeted Friday night that they are closed until further notice, following guidance from Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.
Penn National Gaming says it is temporarily closing Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway and Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.
“As for our 2,000 team members who will be impacted by this temporary closure, we plan to continue to pay their full wages and benefits through the end of March, with the hope that the situation on the ground in Ohio will permit the Governor to lift his Order by then," the gaming company said in a press release.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.