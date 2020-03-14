Report: Kroger stores and subsidiaries could cut hours to restock and clean

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Kroger officials told The Enquirer some of its subsidiaries are ending 24-hour service and cutting hours in some cities to allow work crews to clean and restock stores amid the new coronavirus outbreak, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer.
Here in Cincinnati, store associates told customers local hours would be reduced to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to allow them to restock and clean the stores.
Kroger officials confirmed several area stores in Cincinnati were putting signs up of reduced hours.
"I can confirm the hours change you have is accurate," Kroger spokeswoman Erin Rolfes said.
Those local signs read:
“Kroger is committed to providing a great customer experience. To focus on cleaning and replenishment, beginning Monday, March 16, store hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice.”
Kroger's namesake stores in Houston will also curtail 24-hour service, according to local TV reports by KHOU.
"We are focused on having clean, open and stocked stores for our customers and some 24-hour store locations are making this decision based on local circumstances," Kroger said Saturday. "We will continue to make decisions that allow us to operate efficiently to serve our customers and support our associates."
So far, all QFC stores, based in the Pacific Northwest (Seattle, Oregon), have moved away from open 24 hours. Most Fred Meyer stores in the same region have followed suit. Harris Teeter, based in North Carolina and serving the Southeast from Florida to Washington, D.C. has also opted to close nightly at 8 p.m.
Kroger’s subsidiary Smith’s Food & Drug has also temporarily eliminated 24-hour service, according to the Las Vegas Tribune.
Kroger did not say hours in the Cincinnati or other regions had changed. They said decisions on hours were being made by local management in specific areas.
Kroger is the nation's largest supermarket chain. Besides Kroger stores, the grocer operates several regional supermarket chains in 35 states, including Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Mariano's, Fry's, Smith's, King Soopers, QFC and others.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen told employees and customers in a letter the grocer is determined to keep stores open, stocked and clean amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“We believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty. That’s why our teams are working so hard,” McMullen said.
To better manage the coronavirus impact in individual markets, Kroger has empowered local managers to limit quantities of high-demand items to avoid potential hoarding or profiteering by third-parties. It has also given local management the discretion to change hours, Kroger said.
Kroger and other supermarkets have seen robust traffic as shoppers have rushed to stock up the pantries in the outbreak. McMullen said in his letter, Kroger was working with its suppliers to promptly restock high-demand items.
Kroger rival Publix, based in Florida and serving the Southeast, has also curtailed 24-hour service.
