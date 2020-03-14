Several YMCA locations suspend activities to focus on childcare

“Because of the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of school closures, and the growing demand on medical professionals, we are transitioning many of our Y centers to support doctors, nurses, technicians, and medical staff to caring for their children during this crisis,” said YMCA President and CEO, Jorge Perez. “We want to make sure medical professionals in our community don’t have to worry that their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time.”