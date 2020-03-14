Several YMCA locations suspend activities to focus on childcare

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Several YMCA locations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area will be suspending activities starting Monday to focus on childcare for medical professionals with children out of school due to the coronavirus.
The following locations will temporarily suspend all fitness and aquatics programming through April 3:
- Blue Ash
- Campbell County
- Carl H. Linder
- Clermont
- Gamble-Nippert
- Powel Crosley, Jr.
- Highland,
- M.E. Lyons
- Richard E. Linder
They will focus more on offering childcare and youth camps for working families and hospital workers.
“Because of the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of school closures, and the growing demand on medical professionals, we are transitioning many of our Y centers to support doctors, nurses, technicians, and medical staff to caring for their children during this crisis,” said YMCA President and CEO, Jorge Perez. “We want to make sure medical professionals in our community don’t have to worry that their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time.”
The R.C. Durr and Clippard locations will keep their fitness centers and pools open. They will also offer childcare and youth camps.
The downtown Central Parkway location will keep its fitness centers and pools open.
Group exercise classes, sports senior activities, Kids’ Club, team practices, youth programs and swim lessons at all locations are temporarily suspended.
“The Y is so much more than fitness centers and gyms, pools and locker rooms; we are a cause! Dedicated to strengthening (and protecting) the spirits, minds, and bodies of our friends and communities,” said Perez.
