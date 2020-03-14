Support Tri-State businesses in wake of COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Many Tri-State businesses are concerned following an announcement by Gov. Mike DeWine about mass gatherings in wake of the coronavirus. The executive order bans any event with more than 100 people in the same room or single space.
“I mean, they’re certainly concerned. When the customers go away, so does their livelihood,” Kelly Adamson, Executive Director of the OTR Chamber of Commerce, said.
Adamson says although some businesses are worried, they want people to know they’ll still be up and running because they don’t fit the executive order’s restrictions.
“A lot of the restaurants don’t even have capacity of that much. So if you come in, it’s going to be a smaller group so you can practice that social distancing,” Adamson said.
If you're worried about going out in public, you can still get groceries from Findlay Market, one of the area’s most popular weekend spots.
According to Adamson, all you have to do is download their free mobile app. You will need to order by midnight the night before you pick up, then park by the Farm Shed and someone will bring the order right to your car.
“You can actually put your orders from Kroger in there, as well, so you don’t have to go into the markets,” Adamson said.
Many of the restaurants are also on delivery apps and some are planning to start delivery service in the wake of the coronavirus.
“It’s changing on a daily basis, some of them who have never done delivery before are starting to offer it,” Adamson said. “When this phase is over, we still need to have a thriving and sustainable business district.”
The OTR Chamber of Commerce will be making daily business updates on their Facebook page and Instagram.
Here is a list of the OTR Restaurants on delivery apps:
DoorDash:
Aladdin’s
The eagle
Bakersfield
Maplewood
Krueger’s
Citybird
Taste of Belgium
Uber Eats:
Goose & Elder
Taste of Belgium
The eagle
Bakersfield
Maplewood
Krueger’s
Citybird
Eli’s BBQ (Findlay)
Poke Hut
Taft’s ale house
Lucious Q
Sacred Beast
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.