UC Health putting up tents outside Tri-State hospitals ‘to protect patients and staff’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health has added tents outside the emergency departments at two of its Tri-State hospitals.
The tents appeared Saturday evening outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and West Chester Hospital.
UC Health Director of Media Relations Amanda Nageleisen says the tents, describes as “respiratory waiting rooms," are there to protect patients and staff.
“These tents are being used as waiting areas for patients with respiratory symptoms who are visiting the ED,” Nageleisen said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Saturday the state has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
